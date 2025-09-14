Miyetti-Allah Commends Enugu State Government’s Commitment to Peace and Justice

By Dennis Agbo

The Miyetti-Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has expressed satisfaction in the Enugu State government’s effort to protect it’s trade in the state.

National Deputy Director General of MACBAN, Gidado Siddiki, made the expression in a statement he made available to newsmen in Enugu.

Siddiki said that the unfortunate attack against six Fulani herders and the rustling of over 100 cattle in Enugu State was unfortunate, but that the state government is on top of the matter.

He noted that MACBAN’s engagement with the State Government to broker peace has been fruitful and asked his people to exercise confidence in the security agencies’ investigation.

Siddiki said, “We extend our deepest sympathy to the bereaved families of the victims. Their loss is our collective loss, and we stand with them in this difficult time.

“It is important to emphasize that we are not blaming the government, as we recognize that no administration desires unrest during its tenure. However, we have a duty to report our ordeals and losses to the government, being the institution we rely upon to address and put an end to such acts against our members.

“We are also mindful and appreciative of the government’s and security agencies’ efforts towards us. Notably, the recent incident occurred deep inside the forest, and without their intervention, we would not have been able to recover the corpses for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.

“We sincerely acknowledge the steadfastness of the Enugu State Government and security agencies in protecting lives and property across the state. We also note with appreciation the assurance given by the government that the perpetrators of these heinous attacks will be brought to book and made to face justice.

“Nevertheless, we respectfully urge for even greater efforts to prevent further recurrence of such attacks against our members. Our hope remains that through continued collaboration, peace, security, and justice will prevail for all residents of Enugu State.”