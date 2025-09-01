Ministers, Sanwo Olu’s wife, Adebutu for The Ambassadors summit

By Tunde Oso

A stellar lineup of high-profile guests and speakers, which include Ministers of Interior and Youth, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; Ayodele Olawande; First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. (Mrs.) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu Foundation (KAAF), founded and chaired by renowned industrialist and philanthropist, Chief Dr. Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu, are to feature at The Ambassadors Summit 7.0, with Adebutu being the sponsor.

This premier national youth leadership and entrepreneurship summit, with the theme: Strategic Leadership for Turning Challenges into Opportunities”, holding at the Grand Ballroom of the Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos on Thursday 4th September, 2025 at 9a.m, is organised by the Joshua Oyeniyi International Foundation. Dr. Joshua Oyeniyi was Nigeria’s representative to the global entrepreneurship event finals in Washington D.C., USA, in 2015 and is also the CEO of Amborion Consulting, who’s bringing a wealth of experience to this initiative.

This significant partnership underscores Chief Adebutu’s commitment to youth empowerment and national development. The summit is a major platform for nurturing the next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs in Nigeria. With over 5,000 delegates expected from more than 30 states across the Nigerian federation, the event promises to be a pivotal moment for young Nigerians seeking to turn challenges into opportunities.

The impact of Chief Adebutu on Nigeria and its young people is truly immense. He is a man who not only built a business empire but also dedicated a significant part of his life to uplifting others.

Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu Foundation (KAAF) has funded countless scholarships, built state-of-the-art medical and educational facilities, and provided vital support to communities across the nation. This consistent and impactful work is a testament to his belief that true success is measured by the positive change one creates.

Through his leadership, Chief Adebutu has served as a beacon of hope for many young entrepreneurs. He embodies the principle that with hard work, integrity, and a commitment to giving back, any challenge can be turned into an opportunity. His decision to sponsor this summit is a powerful statement of his faith in the potential of young Nigerians to lead and innovate, shaping a brighter future for the entire nation.

Chief Dr. Adebutu will be gracing the event as the distinguished Father of the Day, a role that reflects his lifetime of service and mentorship. His presence, and the support of his foundation, highlight the importance of private sector involvement in creating a prosperous future for the nation’s youth.

The summit will also feature the Group Managing Director of FirstBank, Mr. Olusegun Alebiosu and Dr. Ayodele Ogunsan, a board member of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund. Their participation further reinforces the summit’s mission to bridge the gap between young leaders and influential figures across all sectors.

The Ambassadors Summit 7.0 aims to inspire delegates through powerful sessions on strategic leadership, innovation, and sustainable business practices. The support from the Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu Foundation ensures that this year’s summit will be a resounding success, providing invaluable resources and networking opportunities to thousands of aspiring young professionals.