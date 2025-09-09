Minister Matawalle commended for committment to national security

The North West Youth Movement Forum has praised Nigeria’s Minister of State for Defence, Bello Muhammad Matawalle, for what it described as bold reforms and patriotic leadership in strengthening the country’s security architecture.

In a statement on Wednesday, the group’s secretary, Muhammad Ibrahim Malumfashi, said Matawalle’s initiatives were restoring confidence in the armed forces and giving hope to millions of young people across the country.

The Forum highlighted a recent Memorandum of Understanding between the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) and a Chinese defence manufacturer as a “game-changer”.

Under the deal, Nigeria will benefit from technology transfer, local arms production in Kaduna and Kachia, and advanced training for military personnel.

“This bold step will not only improve Nigeria’s defence capacity but also generate jobs and create a sustainable industrial base,” Malumfashi said.

The youths also commended the restructuring of DICON into a public–private enterprise, which has boosted local production of small arms, protective gear and drone components.

They described the shift as a decisive break from reliance on foreign suppliers towards a homegrown defence industry.

On security operations, the Forum cited concrete results, including the neutralisation of over 8,000 terrorists, the arrest of more than 11,600 insurgents, the recovery of 10,000 weapons and a 46 percent increase in rescued abductees.

“These figures represent lives saved, communities restored and futures secured,” Malumfashi said. “Under Matawalle’s stewardship, Nigerians are beginning to see tangible progress.”

The statement further noted the minister’s role in maritime security, particularly in launching the Gulf of Guinea Maritime Task Force and commissioning long-range patrol vessels with Turkish support.

It also applauded his introduction of 80 CNG-powered military vehicles, describing the move as both economically wise and environmentally conscious.

“The North West Youth Movement Forum stands firmly with Dr Bello Matawalle.

“We call on Nigerians, especially the youth, to rally behind him as he continues to defend our future and secure our nation”, Malumfashi declared.