Miners frown at Taraba Govt interference, urge FG to take action

Stakeholders in the Mining sector have urged the federal government to halt the Taraba State Government’s interference in the mining operations in the State, citing constitutional violations.

According to the stakeholders in a statement signed by the Forum’s Spokesman, Mr Denis Anselm noted that “The stakeholders were compelled to voice out after a series of infringement on the licenses of one of its members, Elipse Industries, who has been operating in the State”.

However, the Chief Executive Officer, Denzel Henry Akogwu has urged the Minister of Solid Minerals Development to declare state-run regulatory agencies in the mining sector illegal, as its actions contravene federal laws.

“We wish to draw your attention to a pressing issue regarding trespass and recent developments concerning our licenses numbered 35332EL, 45787SSML and 39176SSML.

“These licenses had previously faced contention from the former Taraba State administration and other businesses.

“However, these issues were resolved through understanding and compensation within the community, the Mining Cadastre, and even the court, where most cases were withdrawn.

“As the legitimate license holders, we have commenced our operations and have been diligently making royal payment contributions to the federal government as well as levies to the state government for these locations.

"We have also initiated the execution of e, employing at least 1,000 direct and contract staff before the executive order by the state government.