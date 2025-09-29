As Sudan’s crisis continues to take a heavy toll on civilians, the country’s military leadership faces growing isolation and international scrutiny.

The Sudanese Alliance for Rights (SAR) has filed a case before the International Criminal Court; the group is calling for an independent investigation. Those claims remain allegations pending investigation and legal process.

The African Union (AU) has maintained Sudan’s suspension since the 2021 coup and has stated that any reinstatement would require a comprehensive civilian transition.

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has warned that “continued reliance on a military solution will only expand the scope of the conflict.” The AU’s stance has reduced the military’s continental legitimacy and increased political pressure on Sudan’s leadership.

International actors and rights groups have expressed concern and urged accountability and independent inquiries. Responses vary across governments and organisations; some have called for restraint and a return to civilian-led governance.

Observers have raised alarms about the potential for further militarisation and the movement of weapons in the region. Security experts warn that proliferation of advanced arms and the presence of multiple armed groups could worsen instability if not checked. Independent verification of specific arms transfers or suppliers is required before drawing firm conclusions.

The combination of legal proceedings, continental suspension, and international concern has heightened pressure on Sudan’s military leadership to agree to a credible political settlement that returns civilians to the centre of governance.

Allegations of wrongdoing and any claims of ties between state forces and armed groups should be investigated transparently and independently. The future of Sudan—and its impact on regional security—will depend on whether diplomatic, legal, and humanitarian measures can restore civilian governance and address the needs of affected populations.