Military Court Martial sentences soldier to death for murder of tricycle Rider

JOS – A General Court Martial sitting at Maxwell Khobe Cantonment, Jos, Plateau State, has sentenced Private Lukman Musa to death by hanging for the murder of a tricycle rider, Mr. Abdulrahman Isa, in Azare, Bauchi State.

The judgment, delivered on Thursday, September 18, 2025, by Brigadier General Liafis Bello, President of the 3 Division Nigerian Army General Court Martial, underscores the Nigerian Army’s zero tolerance for indiscipline and criminality.

Musa was convicted on two counts: culpable homicide and unlawful possession of ammunition.

According to evidence presented during the trial, Musa conspired with an accomplice, identified as Mr. Oba, to lure Isa into his home under the guise of assisting him with personal belongings. The court heard that Musa attacked Isa, leaving him unconscious, before strangling him.

In an attempt to conceal the crime, Musa and his accomplice placed the victim’s body in a sack and dumped it between Shira and Yala villages in Bauchi State. Isa’s tricycle was later sold, further exposing the crime.

Military prosecutors also revealed that Musa was found in possession of 34 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition without lawful authority.

In his ruling, Brig. Gen. Bello described Musa’s actions as a gross violation of military ethics and values.

“For culpable homicide, which violates Section 220 of the Penal Code and is punishable under Section 221, you are sentenced to death by hanging. On the charge of unlawful possession of ammunition, contrary to Section 8(1) of the Firearms Act, you are sentenced to two years’ imprisonment,” Bello declared.

The court also ordered Musa’s dismissal from the Nigerian Army, stripping him of all ranks and privileges.

Speaking after the judgment, Major Aminu Mairuwa, Acting Deputy Director of Legal Services, 3 Division, said the ruling demonstrates the Army’s commitment to discipline, accountability, and the rule of law.

“This judgment signifies the Nigerian Army’s resolve to ensure that no personnel operates outside the law or laid-down standard operating procedures,” Mairuwa stated.

The trial, convened under the authority of Major General Folunsho Oyinlola, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division and Commander of Operation Enduring Peace, began in early August 2025 following Musa’s arrest.

The proceedings were conducted in compliance with the Armed Forces Act and Nigeria’s criminal justice system, ensuring due process throughout.

For the family of the late Abdulrahman Isa, the verdict brought a measure of closure. His elder brother, Anas Isa, expressed gratitude to the court and the Army for ensuring justice.

The conviction and sentencing of Private Musa, the Army noted, serve as a reminder of its commitment to uphold discipline and protect the lives and property of Nigerians.