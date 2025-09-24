Mikano Motors, LOVOL set new benchmark at Big 5 Construct Nigeria

L-R : Mr Michael Adekoya – Business Development Manager, Mr Maro Owholo – National Sales Manager and Mr Temple Matthew – Sales Consultant of Mikano Motors LHCV Lovol at the “Big 5 Construction ” exhibition, Landmark VI.

By Theodore Opara

Mikano Motors LHCV, in partnership with LOVOL, has once again made an impressive impact at Big 5 Construct Nigeria, the nation’s premier construction exhibition, held at the Landmark Centre, Lagos, from September 23rd to 25th.

This year’s edition marked a defining moment for Mikano Motors LHCV, as the company amplified its presence with a dynamic showcase of LOVOL’s latest heavy-duty machinery, designed for unmatched efficiency, durability, and performance in Nigeria’s demanding construction environments. The exhibition attracted thousands of visitors, including contractors, developers, and industry decision-makers, who engaged with Mikano’s expanded indoor and outdoor displays.

Unlike previous editions, 2025 was distinguished by its scale and depth of interaction. Live demonstrations, product walkarounds, and hands-on technical sessions allowed visitors to connect directly with the equipment and Mikano’s LHCV expert team. From excavators to wheel loaders, the LOVOL range proved a major draw for professionals seeking solutions that deliver long-term value.

Reflecting on the outcome, Mr. Arab Gazi, General Manager of Mikano Motors LHCV Division, said:

“Big 5 Construct Nigeria 2025 has been an extraordinary platform for us to strengthen our relationship with the industry. Last year was a great success, but this year has far exceeded expectations. The scale of engagement and the feedback we received demonstrate the growing confidence in LOVOL as a trusted partner for construction excellence. We are proud to continue delivering machines that not only perform but also support Nigeria’s infrastructural growth story.”

Mikano Motors LHCV standout presence at Big 5 Construct Nigeria 2025 reinforces its growing influence in the heavy-duty equipment sector. With a commitment to continuous innovation and strong after-sales support, Mikano Motors LHCV and LOVOL are shaping a future where Nigerian projects are powered by reliability and global-standard performance.