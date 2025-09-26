Middle-aged man stabs grandparents to death over food dispute

By Bashir Bello

KANO—Tragedy struck in Kano yesterday when a 30-year-old man, identified as Mutawakilu Ibrahim, allegedly stabbed his grandparents, Muhammad Dansokoto and Hadiza Tasidi, to death following an altercation over food.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Kano State Police Command, Abdullahi Haruna, said the suspect, believed to have been under the influence of intoxicants, used a knife to stab both victims multiple times, inflicting severe injuries.

The victims were rushed to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, where medical personnel confirmed them dead. Their corpses were later released to their relatives for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.

According to the police statement: “On September 25, 2025, at about 9:30 a.m., a resident of Kofar Dawanau Quarters reported that one Mutawakilu Ibrahim, aged 30, had a quarrel with his grandparents, Muhammad Dansokoto, aged 75, and Hadiza Tasidi, aged 65, over a food-related disagreement.

“During the altercation, the suspect allegedly used a knife to stab both victims in various parts of their bodies, causing severe injuries. The suspect, suspected to be under the influence of intoxicants, has since been arrested.”

Haruna added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Homicide Section, for discreet investigation.

He assured that the suspect would be charged to court upon completion of investigations.