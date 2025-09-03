Michael Ibe bags 2025 Icon of Peace Award

Celebrated for over 15 years of humanitarian and peacebuilding leadership

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Caritas Africa, one of the continent’s foremost Catholic humanitarian and development networks, has conferred the Icon of Peace Award 2025 on Dr. Michael Ibe, recognizing him as a distinguished peacebuilder and humanitarian.

The award, presented by the Institute of Crisis Resolution, Peacebuilding and Reconciliation (ICRPC), was celebrated at a regional dinner in Abuja, bringing together clergy, diplomats, development experts, and civil society leaders from across Africa.

The Icon of Peace Award is regarded as one of the continent’s most prestigious recognitions for individuals advancing peacebuilding and reconciliation in conflict-prone societies.

Dr. Ibe was honored for more than 15 years of critical work in conflict transformation, humanitarian response, and grassroots capacity building across Nigeria and the wider African continent. His initiatives span interfaith dialogue, reintegration of displaced persons, psychosocial support to conflict victims in Gaza, Ukraine, and Sudan, innovative agricultural schemes benefitting millions of farmers, and extensive advocacy for sustainable peace at national, regional, and global levels.

Speaking at the event, Caritas Africa’s Regional Coordinator described Dr. Ibe as “a visionary bridge-builder” whose work reflects the Catholic social teaching of peace and solidarity. She emphasized his role in advancing the humanitarian-development-peace nexus, noting that “his recognition is not only a personal achievement but also a testimony to the enduring relevance of Caritas in peacebuilding.”

The event, attended by over 78 participants including representatives of national Caritas organizations, international agencies, academics, and members of the diplomatic corps, featured goodwill messages, cultural performances, and a candle-lighting ceremony symbolizing hope and solidarity across the continent.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Ibe dedicated the award to communities enduring conflict, poverty, and displacement. “This award belongs to the women, men, and children in Africa’s fragile contexts who continue to hope against all odds. Their resilience inspires my work and fuels my vision for a continent where peace is not a luxury but a lived reality,” he said.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to mentoring young peacebuilders, stressing the importance of innovation, indigenous knowledge, and intergenerational solidarity.

Analysts at the event highlighted how Dr. Ibe’s strategies—blending humanitarian assistance with long-term peacebuilding—have proven effective in reducing tensions and strengthening local ownership of peace processes.

The recognition positions Dr. Ibe, who also serves as President of the Humanitarian Reference Group (HRG), Caritas Africa, as a leading voice in continental peacebuilding discourse.

Caritas Africa reaffirmed its dedication to working alongside leaders like Dr. Ibe to ensure that Africa’s future is anchored in peace and reconciliation.