Michael Chinedu Lan: From grassroots impact to building Africa’s next fashion, tech giant

By Kenneth Oboh

Africa has long been described as a continent rich in culture and talent but slowed by systemic challenges; education gaps, fragmented markets, and limited infrastructure. For many, these challenges spell limitation. For a new generation of young leaders, however, they present opportunities to create change. One such leader is Michael Chinedu Lan, a Nigerian entrepreneur, tech enthusiast, and youth development advocate, whose journey reflects both social impact and bold innovation.

Michael’s story began in Lagos, Nigeria, where his early experiences shaped a deep concern for the empowerment of young people. While studying Economics and Statistics at the University of Benin, he launched a digital marketing agency, helping local businesses adapt to the digital economy. This entrepreneurial instinct revealed his natural ability to spot opportunities and create solutions that scale.

At the same time, Michael was laying the foundation of what would become his first major social impact venture: iEducateAfrica. With a vision to reach one million African teenagers and youth, the initiative has trained thousands in technology, entrepreneurship, and leadership.

From community outreaches and school adoption programs to digital skills workshops, iEducateAfrica has not only equipped young people but also sparked hope across underserved communities. Its efforts have impacted over 5,000 teenagers, 15 learning institutions, and rolled out more than 25 outreach programs across Nigeria.

Yet Michael is not defined by iEducateAfrica alone. His leadership extends beyond projects into lived experiences. As a youth and teens church leader, he guided and inspired a community of more than 100 young people, blending mentorship with personal growth and service. His leadership capacity also received international recognition when he was selected for the prestigious Mandela Washington Fellowship, a U.S. government program that supports exceptional young African leaders.

Professionally, Michael built a solid career at FirstBank Nigeria, where he worked for three years as a Credit Risk Analyst. His background in credit risk management, data analytics, and strategy sharpened his ability to evaluate complex systems—skills that now inform his entrepreneurial pursuits. To deepen his expertise, he pursued a Master’s in Business Analytics and management at the University of Dundee, Scotland, blending technical skill with global business perspectives.

Today, Michael is channeling his leadership and entrepreneurial energy into his boldest venture yet: Urbana, a fashion-tech startup aiming to become the go-to global marketplace for African fashion. Urbana is designed to solve the real challenges African designers and diaspora customers’ face: fragmented markets, unreliable delivery, and sizing frustrations. Its flagship feature, AI-powered FitMe, allows shoppers to create avatars and virtually try on outfits, bridging trust gaps and reducing returns. The platform also integrates multi-currency payments, verified designers, and cultural storytelling to ensure authenticity and accessibility.

For Michael, Urbana is more than a marketplace, it is a statement about the future of Africa’s creative economy. “African fashion deserves a global stage. Our designers are creating world- class work, but access is broken. With Urbana, we’re building a platform that connects culture, technology, and commerce at scale,” he explains.

What makes Michael’s journey remarkable is the balance between impact and innovation. Through iEducateAfrica, he has proven his ability to deliver grassroots change. Through his corporate and academic experiences, he has built a toolkit of global best practices. And now, through Urbana, he is stepping into the next frontier: scaling African creativity and commerce to the world.

His story is a reflection of the broader African renaissance, a continent where young leaders are no longer waiting for solutions but building them. Whether through education, entrepreneurship, or fashion-tech, Michael Chinedu Lan represents the possibility of a future where Africa is not just catching up but leading.