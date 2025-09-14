Melissa Kariuki joins Okonjo-Iweala, others at WTO forum

Melissa Kariuki, Founder and CEO of Whip Music and one of the GRAMMYs’ 13 Women Shaping African Music in 2025, has been invited to speak at the World Trade Organization (WTO) Public Forum 2025 in Geneva on 18 September.

Her invitation comes after her recognition as a Recording Academy member and her inclusion in Hotlist Africa’s Top 30 Executives in the African Music Industry, affirming her place as one of Africa’s most influential young leaders at the intersection of creativity, technology, and trade.

The WTO, with 166-member countries representing more than 98 percent of global trade and GDP, is the world’s only body that formulates and enforces trade rules between nations. Its Public Forum is regarded as the largest platform for global trade policy discussions, drawing political leaders, corporate executives, academics, and civil society actors. Speaking at the forum is considered an exceptional honor and establishes Kariuki as a recognized emerging global thought leader.

She will feature in a session titled “Bridging Digital Divides Through Local Solutions,” where she will emphasize how supportive digital policies and stronger technology infrastructure can help African creators reach global markets and amplify the continent’s role in the international economy. Expressing her gratitude, Kariuki said, “I am honoured to be invited by the WTO to share Africa’s perspective on digital trade and creativity as a driver of global growth.

For too long, creativity has been seen as culture, but it is also one of Africa’s highest-potential commodities. With the right digital policies and local solutions, African creators can reach global markets, scale new industries, and shape the future of trade. As a young, African woman in technology and the creative economy, it is a privilege to represent our continent at this global forum and to ensure our voices and solutions are part of the world’s trade agenda.”

Kariuki will appear alongside WTO Director-General Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and other distinguished speakers from the United Nations, Amazon, PayPal, IBM, and international trade organizations. The session highlights the growing acknowledgment of creativity not only as cultural expression but also as a strategic economic commodity.

Africa’s creative economy is currently valued at US$58.4 billion, contributing about 4 percent to the continent’s GDP but less than 0.3 percent of global creative exports. In South Africa, for instance, the sector generated roughly US$8.7 billion in 2020, a figure on par with the agricultural industry. Analysts predict that, with the right digital policies and trade frameworks, African creative exports could grow to US$200 billion by 2030, potentially representing 10 percent of the global creative goods market.

Kariuki’s participation in the WTO Public Forum signals a powerful step in positioning Africa’s creative industries as central to future global trade discussions.