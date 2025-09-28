Media, communities tasked to drive success of Africa’s largest health campaign

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

As Nigeria prepares to roll out Africa’s largest integrated health campaign on October 6, 2025, stakeholders have emphasized that media support and community trust will determine the success of the historic exercise.

At a media engagement in Abuja, health experts, government officials, and development partners underscored that countering misinformation and mobilizing parents remain the biggest challenges ahead of the campaign, which will introduce the measles-rubella vaccine into Nigeria’s routine immunization schedule.

Dr. Muyi Aina, Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), represented by Dr. Landa Aliyu Mohammed, said misinformation was one of the gravest threats to vaccination campaigns.

“We are not saying the media spreads rumors, but you are indispensable partners in countering them. Your role is to provide accurate information on the benefits of vaccination, as you have always done,” he told journalists.

UNICEF’s Health Manager for Immunization, Shaikh Kabir, described the campaign as “one of the most ambitious public health interventions in Nigeria’s history,” adding that it would protect millions of children from killer diseases. He urged journalists to help build demand and strengthen community confidence in vaccines.

Experts from AFENET highlighted both safety and surveillance issues. Dr. Frank Obi reassured parents that the measles-rubella vaccine is safe, stressing that only mild side effects such as fever or rash may occur, and that trained teams were prepared to handle any adverse events.

Dr. Baffa Ibrahim, however, warned that under-reporting of rubella cases has masked the true burden of the disease in Nigeria, making the new vaccine essential to protect children and women of childbearing age from serious complications such as congenital rubella syndrome.

Civil society voices echoed the call for stronger public engagement. Chima Nwankwo of the Nigerian Red Cross Society described immunization as “a lifelong investment for children,” while Mrs. Goodness Hardly of IVAC/WAVA urged journalists to “lend their voices to save millions of children’s lives.”

Reinforcing the message, Dr. Nana Sandah-Abubakar of NPHCDA said success would depend on collective responsibility: “Health is everybody’s business. Having the right information is the first step to taking the right actions and correcting any misinformation.”

The campaign, running from October 2025 to February 2026, will simultaneously deliver multiple life-saving vaccines, including measles-rubella for children aged 9 months to 14 years, polio vaccines for under-fives, HPV vaccines for adolescent girls, and routine immunization for infants.

Backed by development partners and civil society organizations, the integrated exercise is expected to strengthen Nigeria’s health system and ensure no eligible child is left behind — but only if communities embrace it with trust and accurate information.