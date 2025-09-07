MC RHELAX launches inspiring new book: How to Host Any Event

By Ayo Onikoyi

Celebrated media personality, television host, and globally recognised Master of Ceremonies, Fakorede Adetola, popularly known as MC RHELAX has now added yet another feather to his cap with the completion of his much-anticipated book, How to Host Any Event.

Coming shortly after he was honoured with a Doctorate in Broadcast Media and an Excellence Award from the Mayor of Brampton, Canada, this literary project represents not only a personal milestone for MC RHELAX but also a resourceful contribution to the creative industry.

The book, How to Host Any Event, is more than just a manual. It is a carefully crafted guide that takes readers on a journey into the art of public speaking, stage management, audience engagement, and the unique ability to transform ordinary gatherings into unforgettable experiences.

Drawing from his wealth of experience hosting weddings, concerts, corporate functions, international award shows, and diplomatic gatherings, MC RHELAX shares first-hand insights, practical tips, and tried-and-tested techniques that every aspiring or professional event host can learn from.

From the streets of Nigeria where he began his journey to commanding stages across Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Ireland, and Dubai, MC RHELAX has earned his reputation as the “Energy King,” a host who knows how to keep audiences alive, connected, and entertained. With this book, he seeks to transfer that same energy and mastery of the microphone to readers, inspiring them to approach every hosting opportunity with confidence and excellence.

Speaking on the release, MC RHELAX described the book as his way of “giving back to the industry that made him” and empowering young talents who are passionate about public speaking and events. “This is not just about hosting,” he explained, “it’s about building confidence, creating impact, and learning how to turn every stage into a platform of influence.”

How to Host Any Event is available in digital format on leading platforms such as Amazon and other online bookstores, while physical copies will also be released for readers who prefer a traditional reading experience.

With this launch, MC RHELAX cements his legacy as one of Africa’s finest hosts and establishes himself as an author committed to mentoring the next generation of event professionals.