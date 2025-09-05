MBF reaffirms Southern Kaduna’s demographic and political role

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna — The Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Kaduna State chapter, has reaffirmed the demographic and political importance of Southern Kaduna, stressing its significant contribution to the state’s balance and development.

Speaking at a press conference in Kaduna on Friday, the Chairman of MBF in the state, Air Commodore John Bako Ajeye (Rtd), said Southern Kaduna, historically and culturally part of the Middle Belt, encompasses 12 Local Government Areas, including the eight in Kaduna South Senatorial District, as well as Chikun, Kajuru, Kaduna South, and Lere.

According to him, the area spans about 26,000 square kilometres with a projected population of more than five million people—nearly half of Kaduna State’s population.

Ajeye noted that Kaduna State has a near-balanced composition in terms of religion and demography, with Southern Kaduna playing a central role.

The MBF also highlighted the zone’s contributions in education, the civil service, and leadership, citing pioneers such as Dr. Barau Dikko and Prof. Ishaya Audu.

On politics, Ajeye recalled that votes from Southern Kaduna were decisive in the 2023 governorship election, where Senator Uba Sani secured victory with a slim margin.

He called on political leaders to promote unity and reconciliation, while encouraging inclusive governance across the state.

Ajeye further reaffirmed MBF’s commitment to equity, transparent governance, and peaceful coexistence among all ethnic and religious groups.

The Forum appealed to the media and civil society to continue supporting initiatives that build trust and cohesion across the state.