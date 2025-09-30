Mbah mourns Arise News staff, Somtochukwu Maduagwu

…Condoles with Arise News family

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has expressed deep grief over the death of Arise News’ anchor, producer, and reporter, Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, following an armed robbery attack in her residence in Katampe District, Abuja, describing it as a heavy loss to both her medium and the entire Nigerian media industry.

The governor, who condemned the incident on Monday, condoled with her immediate family, Arise News and the nation’s media industry as a whole, urging security agencies to do everything within their powers to bring the culprits to book.

“I received with shock and a deep sense of loss the news of Somtochukwu’s tragic death. This is highly condemnable. It is reprehensible and cowardly. At 29, she had already established herself in the nation’s media space. She was a consummate professional and lit millions of screens with her superb delivery.

“Indeed, a shining light has been extinguished too soon, a budding superstar has been cut down, and I call on the security agencies to do everything within their powers to track down her killers and bring them to book,” he stated.

He condoled with Somtochukwu’s immediate family, the Arise News family, and the Nigerian media industry, and also prayed for the peaceful repose of her soul.