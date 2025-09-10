Maxter B drops new afro-beat single ‘No Pressure’

Fast-rising Afro-beat act Maxter B has released his much-anticipated single, No Pressure, marking the first track off his forthcoming debut album. The record, produced by Eviclazzy, is now available on all major streaming platforms.

The track blends Afro-beat’s signature bounce with uplifting lyrics that encourage resilience and focus in the face of daily struggles. With its catchy refrain, “No pressure, no pressure,” the song is already resonating with fans for its mix of groove and reflective storytelling.

Music lovers on social media have praised Maxter B’s ability to fuse relatable life lessons with a sound that appeals both locally and internationally. Some early listeners described the release as “a refreshing anthem that motivates while entertaining.”

Speaking on the inspiration behind the single, Maxter B said: “This song is a reminder to breathe and focus on your journey. Everyone is chasing something, but life is sweeter when you live with balance and faith. That’s the message I want people to carry from ‘No Pressure.’”

The single also sets the stage for Maxter B’s upcoming debut album, which is expected to further explore themes of ambition, gratitude, and hustle. Industry watchers say the rising star is positioning himself as one of the new voices to watch as Nigeria’s Afro-beat sound continues to influence global music.