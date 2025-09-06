Mathnebi Nigeria trains 50 youths in Lagos, appreciates NCDMB for partnership

Mathnebi Nigeria Limited has successfully trained 50 youths in Lagos on the use of Oracle Primavera P6, a globally recognized project management software.

The intensive five-day program was designed to equip participants with practical skills for managing complex projects across the oil and gas, construction, and related industries. The trainees demonstrated strong enthusiasm and commitment throughout the sessions.

Speaking at the close of the training, the Managing Director of Mathnebi Nig. Ltd, Mr. Mathias, expressed appreciation to the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) for partnering with the company to make the initiative a reality. He noted that the collaboration reflects both organizations’ shared commitment to empowering Nigerian youths and driving national development.

Oracle Primavera P6 is a powerful tool for planning, scheduling, and executing projects efficiently. By mastering it, the participants are expected to improve their employability and competitiveness in Nigeria’s dynamic job market.

Mr. Mathias emphasized that beyond boosting career prospects, the training also aims to reduce youth restiveness by equipping participants with marketable skills that foster self-reliance and economic stability.

Participants expressed gratitude to Mathnebi and NCDMB, stressing that the knowledge gained will enable them to compete more favorably in the workforce and contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s economic growth.