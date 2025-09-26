Maternal, child healthcare initiative launched in Plateau communities

Some of the medicine donated

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Efforts to curb maternal and child mortality in Plateau communities have received a boost as the Restored Heart Foundation launched the Maternal and Child Healthcare Initiative (MCHI) in Gassa and Chit communities, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area.

The organization, stressed that maternal and child health are critical to community development and require collective action.

Speaking at the launch at Gassa Primary Healthcare Centre, the Chief Operating Officer, Jerry Mataimaki, said the project aims to reduce maternal and child deaths and strengthen primary healthcare services.

It will also provide pregnant women, nursing mothers, and children under five with quality care through upgraded facilities, trained personnel, improved access to essential services, and active community participation.

“Maternal and child health is a critical component of community development,” Mataimaki stated. “Nigeria accounts for nearly 20 % of global maternal deaths despite making up only 2.5 % of the world’s population.”

According to the World Health Organization (2023), our maternal mortality rate is 1,047 deaths per 100,000 live births, while one in eight children does not survive to age five.

These numbers are worse in rural areas where healthcare is scarce. In Plateau, especially Barkin Ladi, families have lived with these painful realities, worsened by insecurity, poor infrastructure, and limited services.

Programme Coordinator Ritmwa Gokir added, “This project is not just about statistics; it is about saving lives, and giving every mother and child a fair chance to live and thrive. When mothers are safe and children healthy, the whole community is stronger. This pilot phase is a lifeline and a step toward a healthier future for mothers, children, and families.”

Gokir said the initiative seeks to significantly cut preventable deaths by offering accessible, quality, and continuous healthcare closer to rural and underserved communities.

She outlined plans for sustained engagement with residents, government agencies, and healthcare workers, stressing that long-term success depends on collective effort and steady support.

To kick-start services, the foundation has recruited and trained two nurses and four health workers to serve at the Gassa and Chit Primary Healthcare Centres for six months. Their role is to build a strong referral and support system so childbirth and newborn emergencies are attended to without delay.

The Executive Secretary of the Plateau State Primary Healthcare Board, Dr. Raymond Juryit, represented by the Board’s Director of Primary Healthcare, Nanyak Ladan, commended the partnership, and affirmed the Board would work closely with the foundation to strengthen the centres and integrate the trained personnel.

Also pledging support, Barkin Ladi Deputy Chairman Pam Felix said, “Our desire as a government is to positively impact the lives of our citizens and transform the local government into a model of progress.”

Director of PHC Barkin Ladi, Linda Chuwang, lauded the gesture, noting it would boost confidence in primary healthcare services.

The foundation donated medicines, hospital equipment, maternity kits, and other supplies to both facilities to enhance immediate service delivery.