Massive turnouts as Kwara APC sensitizes members on voter registration, security strategies

…Kwara State’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the weekend

sensitized party faithfuls across the state on the need to actively partake in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

The party also educated members on the security efforts of the present administration in the state and the roles they are expected to play as citizens to collectively defeat the criminal elements.

Held at the Arca Santa Arena in the capital city, the event attracted the National and State parliamentarians, senior government officials, party leaders and stalwarts, including House of Representatives’ member for Edu/Patigi/Moro Federal Constituency, Hon Ahmed Saba; Speaker Kwara House of Assembly Rt. Hon Salihu Yakubu Danladi.

Others were Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof Mamman Saba Jibril; Local Government Chairmen; former PDP Chieftain and Deputy Governorship candidate in the 2019 general elections, Hon. Gbenga Makanjuola; Chairman of Governing Council for Kwara State University (KWASU), Prof Abdulganiyu Ambali; Vice Chancellor, KWASU, Prof Shaykh Luqman Jimoh, and Deputy VC, Prof Moshood Mahmud Jimba.

Speaking at the event, the State APC Chairman Prince Sunday Fagbemi, said voters’ registration is not just a routine civic duty for the people of Kwara but a foundation upon which to consolidate the resounding winning streak of the APC in Kwara and across Nigeria.

He said anybody, who does not possess a voter registration card is not eligible to become a member of a political party.

“As APC faithful, your mobilization for voter registration will amplify the gains of our administration, ensuring our victory in 2027. Let us go forth, register voters, and secure a brighter future,” he said.

“I charge each of you to ensure that at least 20 more persons register to vote through your own efforts. It is doable. That is the way to thank the President and the Governor for their commitment to sustainable development in our state”.

Fagbemi said the party’s dominance is no accident but stems from a proven track record of transformative governance under Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We have delivered impressive strides in infrastructural development, human capital empowerment, rural transformation, while laying strong foundations for the future through massive investments in education, health care, agriculture, commerce, digital economy, tourism, creative industry, justice system, and social protection programmes,” he said.

Both leaders have exemplified unparalleled statesmanship in managing public resources with prudence and prioritizing the welfare of our citizens, the Chairman added.

He said the party has done so much under Governor AbdulRazaq that it is asking Kwarans to enlist as voters in sustaining the gains.

Rt. Hon Danladi, in what appeared to be a legislative proceeding, engaged the party members in “Aye and No” verbal voting to ascertain their level of awareness and acceptance of the resolution at the gathering.

He urged them to give the voter registration exercise the needed seriousness in the interest of the party and the state at large.

Enlightening the gathering, Alhaji Muhammed Babatunde Yusuf, who is a former INEC staff, commended the ruling APC in the state for sensitizing people on their civic duty, saying that complements the work of INEC.

He urged all party faithfuls to accept the calls to support the INEC officials by mobilizing their eligible people to partake in the exercise before the close of its first phase on 10th December, 2025.

Describing the voter registration as an integral part of elections, Yusuf said INEC reopened its portal to accommodate those who were not up to age 18 or were not around during the last registration exercise; those whose cards are lost or damaged; and those who want to transfer their polling units.

Commissioner for Works, Engr Abdulqowiyu Olododo, Chairman, Niger River Basin Development Authority, Abdullateef Gidado Alakawa, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security, Alhaji Muyideen Aliyu, and Chairman, Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prof Shehu Raheem Adaramaja, took turns to sensitize participants on the topics of discussion, and speak on some of the developmental projects of Governor AbdulRazaq administration.

Olododo touted the administration’s scorecards on road infrastructure in the last two years and refuted the claim in some quarters that most of these road projects were awarded to non-indigenes.

He said 70 percent of road projects executed so far were awarded to local contractors.

Alakawa enjoined people of voting age to take the advantage of the ongoing voter registration, and to obtain their PVCs, describing the process as a weapon to elect leaders of their choice.

He however said that security is everybody’s business and urged Kwarans to be vigilant and always assist security agencies with useful and intelligent information to nab criminals.

Aliyu said various measures have been put in place by government to check security challenges and restore peace in the affected parts of the state.

He said plans are at the advance stage to recruit and equip a total of 2600 security guards under Nigerian Forest Guards who will be working in synergy with the security operatives to ward off crimes in the hinterlands.

Adaramaja said as of Friday, a total of 89,056 Kwarans have successfully registered online, while 10,547 have so far completed their physical registration.

He said about 70,000 of those who registered online still have to visit INEC office to complete their registration, asking them to hurry up.