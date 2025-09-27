Mary Jane’s animation dream comes true with ‘Gammy & The Living Things’

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actress and voice artist Maryjane Benson has shared her excitement about voicing a character in the recently released animated movie, “Gammy and The Living Things.” She described it as a dream come true, having craved to be part of an animation movie since childhood.

“I cried when I got to the studio because it was a dream come true,” Maryjane said. “I always wanted to be part of an animation movie as a child, and now I’m happy I’ve fulfilled that dream.”

Maryjane enjoyed working on the movie, finding it fun to see the script and bring her character to life. She appreciated the direction from the studio director and noted that her experience as a voice actor in advertising made the process enjoyable.

The movie features an impressive cast, including MI, Joke Silva, Pete Edochie, Segun Arinze, Bimbo Akintola, Bovi, John Dumelo, Avril, Mazino Ofoh, Remi, and Lord Frank.

Maryjane hopes the movie becomes a legendary piece, praising its catchy and intriguing storyline. She encourages viewers to take lessons from the movie and give it the credit it deserves

The movie produced by Nduka Enweliku and directed by Ikem Isiekwena, premiered early this month at FilmHouse, Lekki, Lagos to a warm reception. This groundbreaking 3D animation film tells the story of Agama, a lizard who leaves his rural home for Lagos in pursuit of a better life.