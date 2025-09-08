Marwa, a man of uncommon grace at 72

NDLEA boss, Mohammed Marwa

By Femi Babafemi

I have had the privilege of knowing Brigadier-General Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) for about 30 years. As a young reporter, I observed from a ‘working distance’ the metamorphosis of a military administrator who was unlike any other—an enigma committed as much to his work as to becoming a paragon of excellence in public administration. In an era when military governments were often distant from the people, he ironically became a man of the people in Lagos State, the very cauldron of anti-military sentiment.

Quite luckily, 25 years later, I found myself working with him as my direct boss. Then, and even now, he remains the quintessential beacon of leadership and inspiration. Certain men are legends: larger than life by their achievements. Gen Marwa is undoubtedly one of them. Around him, there are never-ending stories of his goodness, drive, and accomplishments. Wherever you go—from New York to Washington; from Borno to Lagos; from Kaduna to Abuja and from Lagos to Owerri—if you meet someone who has worked with him or knows him in a leadership or personal capacity, the encounter is certain to reveal new perspectives of Marwa. Each fresh recollection adds another dimension to his multifaceted personality. Despite knowing him for years, I still hear new details by the day.

Working closely with him at Nigeria’s anti-narcotics agency over the past 56 months has afforded me the opportunity to reflect on his character, distil his qualities, and identify what stands him out. In that way, I also have my own stories to tell about him in a work context. I can say this without any iota of doubt or contradiction: wherever he works, the place feels the pulse of change, and he leaves a legacy that continues to echo for generations, long after his departure.

One such story comes from his tenure as Defence Adviser in New York. He had previously served briefly as Deputy Defence Adviser at the Nigerian Embassy in Washington before his recall home. His second tenure in America, as Defence Adviser at Nigeria’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, resonates to this day. Through his foresight and effort, he was able to secure permanent accommodation for future occupants of that role—a privilege that had not existed before him. His predecessors had been left to solve accommodation challenges on their own, but he deemed it fit that there should be an official residence for the office and was committed to make it a reality. Today, that is a lasting legacy of the office.

There was a strong sense of déjà vu earlier in February this year, when he stood with dignitaries to commission the first-ever barracks for the 35-year-old National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA. What he accomplished decades ago in New York was repeated at NDLEA, where he currently serves. That is the vintage MB Marwa. His life and legacy follow a familiar arc. At DICON, he transformed what did not exist into tangible structures and systems.

In Lagos, his achievements were legendary; in recounting them, he is often elevated to an Olympian. Lagosians remember his impact vividly and with nostalgia, reveling in his legacies. The famous ‘Keke Marwa,’ now ubiquitous across the country, remains a reminder of his extraordinary administrative acumen in Lagos. His other imprints, such as restoration of security through Operation Sweep; Operation 250 Roads; the construction of many housing estates; Lagos University College of Medicine; and Eko Tourist Beach Resort, to name but a few, stand in bold relief in the state’s history. Indeed, his transformative influence extends back to his time in the old Borno State (now present day Borno and Yobe states), which is still recalled with admiration by the generation that experienced him. The establishment of State Ministry of Water Resources in Nigeria began in Borno, and its creator was the State Military Governor, the then Colonel Mohamed Buba Marwa.

Now, at NDLEA, his four and half years of leadership have been equally transformative. His vision and guidance have woken a sleeping giant by introducing reforms that are both foundational and forward-looking. Today, NDLEA’s service resonates not only nationally but regionally and globally. For Marwa, there is no magic wand—that is my summation. Yes, leadership and vision are traits he embodies, but these alone cannot adequately capture the essence of the man.

In my final conclusion, I always say: he is a man of uncommon grace, imbued with the capacity to touch lives, shape institutions, and leave an indelible mark. In that way, his name has found its place in our national book of exploits for services of enduring impact.

As he celebrates his 72nd birthday today September 9, I am delighted to join others in wishing him a long and fulfilling life. He is a celebrated hero: with two national honours, CON and OFR, scores of chieftaincy titles across Nigeria, and four Honoris Causa, his record is a testament to a life of recognition. Our celebration of him, and his new age, is an acknowledgment of how his unwavering dedication and keen sense of service have shaped countless lives, livelihoods, and institutions across our nation.

•Femi Babafemi is the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA Abuja