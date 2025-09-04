Mark Ogah, wife conferred with traditional titles in Igala kingdom

By Adeola Badru

The ancient Igala Kingdom was aglow with pomp and cultural splendour as Hon. Mark Okpanachi Ogah, Chief Executive Officer of Anarok Global Limited, and his wife were honoured with prestigious traditional titles in recognition of their service to humanity and contributions to community development.

At a colourful beading ceremony in Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State, Ogah was conferred with the title Omachi Éje-Ofu (Pillar of Ofu), while his wife received the title Ochoniya Éje-Ofu (Jewel of Ofu).

The event drew traditional rulers, political leaders, business associates, family members, and well-wishers from within and beyond the state. The rites were performed by the royal father in line with Igala customs, officially installing the couple into their new traditional roles.

Hon. Ogah, a businessman and philanthropist, is widely known for championing human capital development across Kogi State. Through Anarok Global Limited, he has supported education and vocational training, created job opportunities, and funded several community-based projects.

Community leaders, elders, and youths at the ceremony described the titles as a well-deserved recognition of Ogah’s impact on grassroots development.

In his acceptance speech, Ogah expressed gratitude to the royal fathers, elders, and people of Ofu for the honour, describing it as “a call to deeper commitment.”

“I am deeply grateful for this honour. This recognition strengthens my resolve to continue supporting peace, unity, and socio-economic development across our communities,” he said.

His wife also thanked the people for the recognition and pledged to expand her efforts in promoting the welfare of women and children in the area.

The event featured colourful displays of Igala culture, with traditional drumming, singing, and dance performances by cultural troupes. It concluded with blessings from elders and goodwill messages from guests, who commended the couple’s dedication to public service and community advancement.