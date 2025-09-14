Maritime expert seeks stronger investment in seafarer training, certification

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A maritime expert, Capt. Caleb Danladi, has urged greater investment in the training and certification of Nigerian seafarers, stressing that such measures are vital for safety, sustainability, and competitiveness in global shipping.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Danladi, a Master Mariner with over 15 years’ experience in shipping, oil, and gas, described seafarers as the “backbone of international trade,” but noted that many in Nigeria still lack access to modern training facilities and internationally recognised certification.

“With over 80 percent of global trade transported by sea, the importance of seafarers cannot be overstated. By investing in training and certification, we not only enhance maritime safety but also prepare our workforce for the challenges of a rapidly evolving industry,” he said.

He highlighted priority areas such as upgrading maritime academies with simulators and digital learning tools, promoting globally accepted certification programmes, and fostering stronger collaboration between governments, shipping firms, and training institutions.

Danladi also stressed the need to integrate emerging themes—including green shipping, cybersecurity, and alternative fuels—into training curricula to align with international best practices and address future industry demands.

According to him, the reforms would not only boost the global competitiveness of Nigerian seafarers but also position the country to harness vast opportunities in the blue economy.

“Investing in seafarers is investing in the future of global shipping,” he added.