Marathon sex: Ogun monarch calls for arrest of content creator

Mandy Kiss

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Eselu of Iselu Kingdom in Yewa North local government area of Ogun State, Oba Akintunde Akinyemi has called for the arrest of a Nigerian content creator over her plan to attempt a Guinness World Record (GWR) for the highest number of sexual partners in one day.

The traditional ruler, made the call in an open letter addressed to the Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Sanwo-Olu, copy of which was made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

Recall that the Nigerian content creator had announced plans to attempt a Guinness World Record (GWR) for the highest number of sexual partners in one day. In an Instagram post on Monday, she shared a flier bearing the GWR logo, revealing that the attempt is scheduled to begin on October 30.

The flier, which was shared with her nearly 400,000 Instagram followers stated a target of engaging with “100 men” within the 24-hour period.

The event is set to take place in the Ikorodu area of Lagos, though a specific venue was not disclosed

Oba Akinyemi noted that such conduct has now necessitated the need for the federal government to regulate the way our youths behave, especially on social media.