Marathon sex: Mandy Kiss responds to Ogun monarch’s call for arrest

Social media influencer Ayomiposi Oluwadahunsi, popularly known as Mandy Kiss, has reacted to the petition filed by the Eselu of Iselu Kingdom, Oba Akintunde Akinyemi, calling for her arrest over a controversial Guinness World Record stunt.

Mandy Kiss recently announced via Instagram her plan to attempt a “sex marathon” by engaging with 100 men in 24 hours.

The declaration sparked widespread outrage, with Oba Akinyemi petitioning Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to sanction her arrest, describing the act as “shameful, disgraceful, and a stain on Nigeria’s reputation.”

In response, the influencer took to TikTok on Friday to clarify that the announcement was not genuine but rather a publicity stunt aimed at reviving her declining social media engagement.

She admitted she lacked the financial capacity to face legal consequences, stressing that the stunt was never meant to be taken seriously.

She stated: “I was just trying to see if I was still relevant. Everywhere was dry on my page, so I came up with the idea to boost engagement and get adverts.”