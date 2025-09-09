Mangun Killing: Uba Sani vows justice, promises support for victims’ families

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The killing of 13 travellers from Kaduna State at Mangun, Mangu Local Government of Plateau State, has once again highlighted Nigeria’s challenges with communal violence and its impact on families.

On that day last June, a wedding procession turned tragic as the travellers were attacked. Eleven of the victims were from Unguwan Dantsoho in Kudan Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Their deaths left families grieving and communities in mourning.

Governor Uba Sani has vowed to pursue justice for the victims, insisting that the protection of lives and property is both a constitutional and moral responsibility. “Allah has placed the protection of lives and property on me, and I will not rest until I discharge this responsibility,” he said in Unguwan Dantsoho, where he also flagged off the construction of a 6-kilometre road linking Kudan and Sabon Gari local governments.

To support the affected community, Governor Sani announced financial assistance for the bereaved families and pledged new homes for those in need. He also promised to build a hospital in Unguwan Dantsoho and introduce women’s empowerment programmes through targeted financial support.

The governor stressed that his administration’s approach would be inclusive, ensuring that both urban and rural communities benefit from development projects.

By extending development to conflict-affected and underserved areas, Governor Uba Sani said the state is working to promote peace, justice, and inclusion. While the families of the Mangun victims continue to seek closure, his assurances have given them hope that their tragedy will not be forgotten.