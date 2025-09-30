Mandy Kiss unveiled as ambassador for Lagos anti-drug campaign

Social media personality Ayomiposi Oluwadahunsi, popularly known as “Mandy Kiss,” has been unveiled as a brand ambassador for the Lagos State Kick Against Drug and Substance Abuse (LASKADA).

The announcement was made on Tuesday by Lagos Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende, during an event organised by the anti-drug initiative.

“We’re here with Mandy Kiss, and you know, she’s actually agreed to become one of our LASKADA brand ambassadors, Lagos State Kicks Against Drug Abuse,” Ogunlende said in a video that has since gone viral.

The Commissioner described drug abuse as a “pandemic” affecting communities across Lagos and stressed the need for collaboration between government and influencers who can reach large audiences.

“Drugs are a pandemic that is hitting our streets, it is a pandemic that is hitting our society, it is a pandemic that is hitting our community,” he said.

“The government cannot fight it alone. We must work in collaboration with those that can reach as many people as possible, and we know Mandy Kiss has a large followership, 402,000. With the powers conferred on me, I make her one of our brand ambassadors. So, say no to drugs. Say what? Say no to drugs.”

The move comes weeks after Mandy Kiss sparked public outrage with a controversial social media post where she claimed she planned to engage in a marathon sex act with 100 men in a single day, an event she later dismissed as a joke.

The Guinness World Records (GWR) had also issued a statement distancing itself from the claim, clarifying that it does not endorse sexual activity as a record category.

Defending her appointment, Ogunlende said the influencer’s reach could help drive anti-drug awareness into Lagos communities.

“Everybody has a past, nobody’s perfect, but again, as a brand ambassador to Lagos State Kicks Against Drug Abuse, we hope Mandy Kiss will be able to reach the nooks and crannies of Lagos to assist us in fighting this pandemic,” he said.

