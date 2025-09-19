Mandilas Fire: Lagos Govt orders removal of illegal stalls, extensions or face demolition

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — The Lagos State Government has ordered owners of illegal stalls, shops, and extensions obstructing access routes at Mandilas Plaza, Lagos Island, to remove them by the end of today, Friday, or risk demolition.

The directive follows the recent fire outbreak at the popular plaza, traced to a generating set placed within the complex. While no lives were lost, properties worth millions of naira were destroyed. Emergency response teams, however, struggled to access the scene due to illegal structures blocking entry points.

In a viral video, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Gbolahan Oki, was seen addressing traders and warning that non-compliance would lead to immediate demolition.

“Any trader or shop owner who refuses to remove illegal extensions should be prepared for demolition. There will be no stopping until the illegal structures and obstructions are completely cleared,” Oki declared.

He also expressed sympathy to victims who lost goods to the inferno.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, speaking recently at the second edition of the Lagos International Fire Safety Conference (LIFSC), noted that fire incidents in Lagos had declined in 2024 as a result of the state government’s investments in modern firefighting equipment, technology deployment, and improved mobility.

“In 2023, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service responded to over 2,500 calls. By last year, that number dropped significantly, showing that our advocacy, communication, and engagement efforts are yielding results,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor disclosed that his administration had built 25 new fire stations across the state in the last six years, with four more expected soon. He added that over 60 standard fire trucks and modern firefighting kits were acquired in the past two years.

Beyond equipment, Sanwo-Olu emphasized the use of smart technology and community participation in building resilience against fire hazards. He highlighted that Lagos had acquired drones capable of detecting fire sources in high-rise buildings, further strengthening emergency response capacity.