Man United’s Andre Onana agrees to join Trabzonspor on loan

Andre Onana’s troubled spell at Manchester United looks set to end after the goalkeeper reportedly agreed to join Turkish side Trabzonspor on loan.

According to The Athletic, the Super Lig club will cover his full salary while also offering bonuses that could see him nearly double the wages he earned at Old Trafford.

The agreement does not include a transfer fee or an option for Trabzonspor to make the move permanent.

The Cameroon international, signed from Inter Milan in 2023 for £48 million, arrived with high expectations but endured a nightmare period in goal, marked by a string of costly mistakes.

His struggles eventually saw him dropped from Ruben Amorim’s plans, leaving him with no suitors for a permanent transfer.

A loan move has now become his only escape route to rebuild his career away from the intense scrutiny at United.

Onana departs under difficult circumstances, having been blamed for both goals in United’s shock Carabao Cup defeat to League Two side Grimsby Town.

To compound matters, he conceded 12 out of 13 penalties in the shootout loss, a low point that symbolized his disastrous time at the club.

With Onana gone, Amorim has turned to Senne Lammens as his new number one.

The 23-year-old Belgian joined United from Royal Antwerp on deadline day in an £18m deal, but with the team’s recent record of goalkeeper recruitment, many fans remain skeptical about whether the position has finally been secured.

