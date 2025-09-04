Man accused of Liverpool parade crash pleads not guilty

Ambulances and police vans arrive on the scene of an incident in Water Street, on the sidelines of an open-top bus victory parade for Liverpool’s Premier League title win, in Liverpool, north-west England on May 26, 2025. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

A British man accused of driving his vehicle into crowds celebrating Liverpool’s Premier League title win last May pleaded not guilty to 31 offences on Thursday.

Former British marine Paul Doyle, 53, appeared by videolink from prison at Liverpool Crown Court, pleading not guilty to charges relating to 29 victims, aged between six months and 77 years.

Supporters of the city’s world-famous football team had thronged its streets on May 26 to celebrate the club’s record-equalling 20th English top-flight title when scenes of joy turned to horror.

Merseyside Police said 134 people were injured when Doyle allegedly drove his car into the crowds.

Doyle, a father of three from the Croxteth neighbourhood in the city, is charged with dangerous driving, attempting to cause or causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and affray (disturbing the peace).

A provisional trial date has been fixed for November 24, with the case expected to last three to four weeks.