Malala visits Nigeria to push girls’ education priorities

Nobel laureate, Malala Yousafzai, is in Abuja to meet with the Board of Directors of the Malala Fund, aimed at advancing its priorities on girls’ education in Nigeria.

Nankwat Dakum, the Fund’s Communication Manager in Nigeria, made this known in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Dakum said that during the visit, Malala would join her father and co-founder Ziauddin Yousafzai, the Fund’s Chief Executive Officer, Lena Alfi, and board members in advancing the priorities.

She listed the priorities to include ensuring that married and pregnant girls could return to school, increasing education financing to meet girls’ needs and using education as a policy solution to end child marriage.

According to Dakum, Malala will also meet with young girls and education champions supported by Malala Fund, to hear directly about their experiences, including the changes they want to see in their communities.

She added that Malala would hold engagements with key government and civil society leaders to help accelerate progress for girls’ education across Nigeria.

“Nigeria is a priority country in Malala Fund’s global strategy (2025–2030).

“Since 2014, Malala Fund has invested over $8 million U.S. dollars in Nigerian partner organisations working to break down the barriers keeping girls out of school.

“Malala’s return to Nigeria comes at a pivotal moment as government, civil society, and international partners look to strengthen commitments so every girl in Nigeria can access and complete 12 years of education,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Malala Fund had pledged $50 million U.S. dollars globally to tackle barriers hindering girls’ access to education, with a significant allocation to Nigeria.

The funding forms part of the Fund’s new five-year strategy titled: Strengthening Rights and Securing Resources for Girls’ Secondary Education.

The strategy will support local groups, advocate for better education funding, and help girls complete 12 years of education, especially those affected by early marriage.

NAN further reports that the Malala Fund, co-founded in 2013 by Malala and Ziauddin Yousafzai, champions 12 years of free, safe, and quality education for every girl globally.