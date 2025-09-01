Makinde reflects on longstanding ties with late IGP Arase

Solomon Arase

By Adeola Badru

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has said that the late former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Solomon Arase was among the most resourceful police chiefs the country had produced, whose wealth of experience and expertise remained valuable until his death.

In a statement issued from Ibadan, Governor Makinde described Arase’s passing as a profound loss to Nigeria.

While extending his heartfelt condolences to the family of the late retired IGP as well as to the current Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun and the Government and people of Edo State, the governor revealed that he had maintained a personal relationship with Arase since his tenure as IGP, and recalled how Oyo State had, during his administration, greatly benefited from Arase’s counsel and professional insights.

Currently on leave after temporarily handing over duties to the deputy governor, now acting governor, Makinde offered prayers for the late Arase, asking God to grant him eternal rest and to protect all those he left behind.

“I have just received the sad news of the passing of my dear brother, retired IGP Solomon Arase. I extend my condolences to his family, to the government and people of Edo State, and to the Inspector-General of Police on this significant loss.

“His death leaves a considerable void in the nation’s security sector. He was not only one of the finest police officers during his time in active service, but also one of the most experienced retired IGPs, whose contributions would have remained valuable to Nigeria in the years ahead.

“My association with him spans many years, and Oyo State, under my leadership, was fortunate to benefit from his wisdom and guidance on several occasions.

“I pray that God grants him eternal rest and gives his loved ones the strength to bear this irreparable loss,” the statement read.