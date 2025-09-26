Makinde hasn’t told me he is running for president – Udom Emmanuel

Udom

The former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Udom Emmanuel, has said he is not aware that Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, is running for the office of president in 2027.

He made this known while fielding questions from journalists at an event in Abuja.

When asked whether he would support Makinde’s ambition for the presidency, he replied:“Governor Makinde is my friend, a former colleague, and one of the strong leaders of the PDP, to which I belong. I can say on my honour that Seyi has never told me he is running for president. And if we are as close as we are and he hasn’t told me, then I suspect people are just using that slant as a means of blackmail—either to prevent him from continuing to champion the rebuilding process of our party or to sow seeds of discord between him and the president.

“It is normal that anybody who desires to contest for any political office will undertake consultations to get the support of people, but my friend Seyi has not reached me, or anyone I know of, on that matter.”

The former Akwa Ibom governor’s response was an attempt to clarify his position on the widespread speculation about his colleague’s presidential ambitions.

Speaking further, Mr Emmanuel said: “What I know, and I’m certain of, is that he (Seyi) is a true party man who, like many of us in the PDP, is totally committed to the resuscitation of the party that offered us a platform for political recognition and service to our people. We cannot just abandon the party; it’s morally wrong to do so. We run a multi-party democratic structure which must be nourished to stability. There will always be a ruling party and opposition parties, and we must imbibe the spirit of political tolerance that helps consolidate democracy in nations where it is practised, which Nigeria is one.”

Mr Emmanuel’s comments come at a time when many have questioned his relative silence in the political arena since leaving office in 2023.

Addressing this, he said:“I had promised at the twilight of my administration that when I leave office, I will leave the stage for my successor and retreat to my private life and engagements, and that is exactly what I have done. I have returned to my private life, but that doesn’t mean that I have left or retired from politics. After all, I still relate with and share ideas with many leaders at different levels, especially governors who ask for my opinion on diverse matters relating to public governance.

“I believe that there is time for everything—that’s what the Holy Book says. So, there is time for politics, there is time for business; I mean everything has its time, and I’m abiding by that principle.”

His remarks follow recent political speculation and propaganda targeted at both former governor Udom Emmanuel and governor Seyi Makinde over the latter’s rumoured presidential ambition.