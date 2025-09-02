Magistrate Court orders DNA test on late Mohbad’s son

Mohbad

The Magistrate Court in Ikorodu has ordered that DNA tests be conducted on Liam Aloba, the son of late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Magistrate Adefisoye Sonuga issued the ruling on Tuesday while delivering judgment on an application filed by the singer’s father, Joseph Aloba, who requested a paternity test. Mohbad’s widow, Omowunmi Cynthia Aloba, was listed as the respondent in the suit.

In his application, Aloba argued that it was important to settle the issue of paternity once and for all. “There remains uncertainty regarding the paternity of Master Liam Aloba and given the sensitivity of the matter, it is imperative that the paternity be conclusively settled,” he stated in documents presented to the court.

He further maintained that the test was crucial for the child’s welfare. “Paternity is a live issue when it comes to determining the respondent’s maintenance obligations and the future of the child. The DNA is therefore necessary to avoid further delays and prejudice,” Aloba said.

When the matter came up for hearing, counsel to the applicant, Augustine Adegbemi, moved the motion, while Kabir Akingbolu, who represented Mohbad’s widow, raised no opposition. Following this, Magistrate Sonuga granted the application as prayed.

“The court hereby orders that two DNA tests be conducted in accredited and recognized hospitals, one in Nigeria and the other outside Nigeria,” the magistrate ruled.

“Both parties or their representatives must be present when the samples are collected.”

The case was adjourned to November 11, 2025, for further proceedings.