Maduagwu’s death: Time has come to redirect fortunes of police for better performance –Argungu

By Kingsley Omonobi

The tragic killing of Ms. Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, a journalist with ARISE TV, resonated during the promotion interview of 30 senior police officers at the Police Service Commission (PSC), where members demanded stronger measures to curb violent crimes in the country.

PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, disclosed that the journalist’s murder was raised as the officers, who had earlier written their promotion examinations on September 29, 2025, faced a full panel of the commission for the mandatory interview the next day.

According to him, the commission expressed concern over the rising incidents of killings, kidnappings, and armed robberies nationwide, urging senior officers to show greater vigilance and commitment to protecting lives and property.

Chairman of the PSC, retired DIG Hashimu Argungu, who led the session, stressed that the time has come to redirect the fortunes of the Nigeria Police Force toward better performance.

Argungu, supported by other board members including retired Supreme Court Justice Paul Adamu Galumje, retired DIG Taiwo Lakanu, retired Justice Christine Ladi Dabup, Alhaji Abdulfatah Mohammed, retired DIG Uba Bala Ringim, and Chief Onyemuche Nnamani, Secretary to the Commission, emphasized accountability and respect for human dignity as non-negotiable standards for the Force.

He said the PSC would continue to hold the police accountable for both actions and inactions, pledging the commission’s readiness to strengthen the fight against crime and criminality.

“The Commission is determined to ensure that the fight against crime will be won in no distant time,” Argungu assured, commending the board members for their unity in working toward a truly efficient and effective Police Force for a new Nigeria.