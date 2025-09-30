Maduagwu’s death, shocking, great loss to media industry – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

…Commiserates with family, ARISE TV

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has joined other Nigerians in mourning the death of ARISE Television News Anchor, Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, who was reportedly killed during an armed robbery attack at her residence in Katampe, Abuja.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Governor Sanwo-Olu described the late 29-year-old Maduagwu, fondly called “Sommie” by colleagues, as a fast-rising star in broadcast journalism. He noted that she discharged her duties diligently and passionately while on air.

The Governor also commiserated with the deceased’s family, friends, colleagues, and the management and staff of ARISE News, especially the founder, Mr. Nduka Obaigbena, over the tragic loss.

His condolence message read in part: “On behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, we commiserate with ARISE News over the death of one of its anchors, Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu. She was a diligent and thoroughbred professional. Her death was a big shock considering the circumstances, but we take solace in the Almighty God that she lived a fulfilled life and made positive impacts in the media industry.

“She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, associates, colleagues, and the entire ARISE News team. I pray that God will comfort everyone who was close to her and grant her eternal rest.

“My thoughts are with her immediate family and the Chairman of ARISE TV, Mr. Nduka Obaigbena. May God grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”