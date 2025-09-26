MAAUN hails alumnus on nomination as Kano Attorney General, SAN designate

The Management of Maryam Abacha American University of Niger (MAAUN) has extended its heartfelt congratulations to one of its distinguished alumni, Barrister Abdulkareem Maude, on his recent nomination as the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of Kano State by His Excellency Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

This commendation was conveyed in an official statement released on Monday from the office of the University’s Founder and President, Professor Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo.

Professor Gwarzo described Barrister Maude as a diligent and accomplished legal practitioner whose career continues to inspire pride within the MAAUN community. He noted that Maude, who is an alumnus of Maryam Abacha American University of Niger has consistently demonstrated excellence and integrity in his professional journey.

The statement also highlighted that Barrister Maude is set to be formally conferred with the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) at a special induction ceremony scheduled to take place at the Supreme Court on Monday. This recognition further cements his status as one of the nation’s leading legal minds.

“On behalf of the entire MAAUN family, I extend our warmest congratulations to Barrister Abdulkareem Maude on this well-deserved honor,” Professor Gwarzo stated. “His nomination as Attorney General and his elevation to the rank of SAN are testaments to his hard work, dedication, and commitment to justice and the rule of law. We are confident that he will continue to uphold the values of excellence and service that define our institution.”

Professor Gwarzo further expressed optimism that Maude’s achievements will serve as an inspiration to current and future students of the university, encouraging them to aim high and contribute meaningfully to society.

Maryam Abacha American University of Niger takes great pride in celebrating the successes of its alumni, and Barrister Maude’s accomplishments are a shining example of the transformative impact of education.