MAAUN Group, Canadian institution partner on English Language training

MAAUN Group of Universities has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Seneca College of Applied Arts and Technology in Canada, on online English language training, students exchange and other areas of mutual benefits.

MAAUN Group comprises Canadian University of Nigeria, Abuja; Franco British International University, Kaduna; Maryam Abacha American University of Niger, Maradi, and Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria, Kano.

The Founder and President of MAAUN Group of Universities, Prof. Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, signed the document on behalf of the four universities while David Agnew signed on behalf of the Canadian institution.

The agreement, which was signed on Thursday, September 4, 2025, was part of Prof. Gwarzo’s unwavering commitment to link the four universities to other leading universities and institutions across the globe in order to promote innovation and research in MAAUN Group.

With the signing of the MoU, Seneca and the MAAUN Group of Universities agreed to share expertise, information, and provide support to achieve shared objectives.

The areas of cooperation include offering online English language training to students from the MAAUN Group of Universities and creating opportunities for students from the MAAUN Group to continue their education at Seneca.

Other areas are creating opportunities for employees from the MAAUN Group to receive education consultation from Seneca and developing collaborative programmes, with credential type length and academic focus to be determined by Seneca and the MAAUN Group.

Others include supporting the recruitment of students local to the MAAUN Group to attend Seneca, identifying methods for the MAAUN Group to promote and market learning opportunities at Seneca as well as pursuing any other areas of co-operation to be mutual.

In his remarks, the Founder of the MAAUN Group, Prof. Gwarzo, expressed the commitment of his Universities to ensure effective implementation of the MoU with a view to fostering research and innovation for academic excellence.

He appreciated the commitment of the Seneca and MAAUN Group and expressed optimism that the partnership would be a long way in laying a solid foundation for a strong cooperation and collaboration between the two institutions.

Prof. Gwarzo further expressed the commitment of the MAAUN Group of Universities towards the full implementation of the MoU for the realisation of the set objectives.