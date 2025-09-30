Loyalty pays: Rotimax rewards three staff, as academy marks 12th anniversary

By Esther Onyegbula

Rotimax Pest Control Training Academy, Nigeria’s first registered pest control training institute, at the weekend celebrated its 12th anniversary with a recognition ceremony honouring three long-serving staff for their commitment and loyalty.

At the event, held in Lagos, the Provost of the Academy, Dr. Tolulope Caleb, said the milestone was not only a celebration of the academy’s growth over the years but also an opportunity to appreciate individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to the organisation.

Those honoured include the Acting General Manager, Mrs. Damilola Arowojolu; Operations Manager, Mr. Adekoya John; and Head Technician, Mr. Adewale Oyebanji. Each received a cheque of ₦750,000 in recognition of their contributions to the institution’s progress.

Dr. Caleb explained that the academy, established 12 years ago as a vocational training arm of Rotimax Pest Control Services, has trained over 3,000 individuals and remains the leader in professional pest control training in Nigeria. He recalled that the academy collaborated with the Lagos State Government to host pest control conferences in 2017 and 2019, earning a reputation as a trailblazer in the sector.

“Today is about celebrating loyalty, which is very rare in Nigeria. These three individuals have been with us for at least five years, showing resilience, discipline, and hard work. They are not just staff; they are pillars of our organisation,” he said.

Highlighting their achievements, Dr. Caleb described Mrs. Arowojolu as a pillar of leadership and consistency; Mr. John as a driving force in operations; and Mr. Oyebanji as a resilient technician whose expertise has set the standard for the industry.

Speaking on behalf of the awardees, Mrs. Arowojolu expressed gratitude to the management for the recognition, describing the organisation as the best she had worked with. “It is not about the money but the team spirit and the leadership mindset of our boss. He is not just an employer; he is a leader and a mentor,” she said.

Founded 16 years ago, Rotimax Pest Control established its training academy four years later to provide vocational skills for individuals interested in fumigation and pest control services. The academy is licensed by both the Lagos State Government and the Federal Ministry of Environment.

The ceremony was attended by staff, trainees, and stakeholders in the pest control industry.