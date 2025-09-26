Lotus Bank, YABATECH partner on digital innovation, student empowerment

l-r: The rector, Yaba College of Technology, Dr Engr Ibraheem Abdul, presenting College Souvenir to the Chief Digital Officer, Lotus Bank at a partnership meeting held with the institution at it Council Chamber recently.

By Elizabeth Osayande

In a strategic move to enhance digital innovation and student empowerment, Lotus Bank has officially partnered with Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech). This collaboration marks a significant step as the 77-year-old institution seeks to transition into a specialised University of Technology.

The partnership was solidified during a meeting at Yabatech’s Council Chamber, where a delegation from Lotus Bank, led by Chief Digital Officer Mr Akin Adegoke, met with the college’s Rector, Dr Engr. Ibrahim Adedotun Abdul, and other principal officers. Discussions centred around expanding collaborative efforts in various sectors, with a focus on technological advancements.

Mr Adegoke referred to Yabatech as “the landlord of one of Lotus Bank’s most significant branches,” highlighting the importance of the partnership. He stated, “Our objective is to go beyond conventional banking by investing in digital transformation, financial literacy, and youth empowerment.”

Lotus Bank, recognised as Nigeria’s first fully recapitalised non-interest financial institution, has a history of successful collaborations with prominent educational institutions, including Lagos State University and the University of Lagos. According to Adegoke, these partnerships have led to the development of innovative initiatives such as smart identity cards and various corporate social responsibility projects.

He emphasised the bank’s commitment, saying, “We are dedicated to co-developing a digital banking curriculum with Yabatech, supporting annual hackathons, and creating smart campus solutions to equip our students for the future of work.”

Dr Abdul praised Lotus Bank’s proactive approach, noting, “Their engagement with us began with CSR contributions before formal business dealings, which reflects their sincerity and long-term commitment.” He expressed confidence that strong industry partnerships are essential for making Yabatech graduates “irresistible in the labour market.”

The Rector further mentioned the college’s N50 billion endowment fund, launched in 2022 to upgrade infrastructure and support innovative projects. He stated, “Our determination is to build partnerships that directly benefit our students and improve our infrastructure as we evolve into a University of Technology and Vocational Studies.”

Both parties recognised the value of this partnership, discussing potential areas of intervention, including staff housing, online learning platforms, joint certification programme, and improved Wi-Fi access on campus. The initiative will commence in phases, starting with the introduction of smart ID cards for students and staff and the implementation of digital payment systems within the college community.

Additional proposals, such as student internships, event sponsorships, and financing for cooperative societies, were also tabled for future implementation, ensuring a collaborative approach to enhancing educational experiences and opportunities for Yabatech students.