Lookman returns to Atalanta training after meeting with coach

Lookman

Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman has rejoined first-team training after holding a crucial meeting with coach Ivan Juric on Thursday morning.

Multiple reports from Italy, including La Gazzetta dello Sport, confirm that the Nigerian international was back with the squad on September 18, marking his first training session since being frozen out of the team in August.

Lookman had been sidelined following his attempts to force a summer transfer to Serie A rivals Inter Milan.

However, sources say he met privately with Juric before Thursday’s session and later addressed his teammates, acknowledging he had endured a “tough summer” but emphasizing his renewed focus and determination to contribute to the club’s campaign.

The 26-year-old has yet to feature in a competitive match for La Dea this season.

Reports suggest he could be included in the squad for Atalanta’s upcoming Serie A clash against Torino as the club seeks to bounce back from their 4–0 Champions League defeat to PSG on Wednesday night.

Lookman was one of Atalanta’s key performers last season, and his return could provide a timely boost for Juric’s side as they look to regain form both domestically and in Europe.

