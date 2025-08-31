Lokpobiri urges Niger Delta to sustain Tinubu’s development-driven administration

The Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, has called on the people of the Niger Delta region to continue supporting the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, citing his commitment to the region’s development through key reforms and tangible initiatives under the #RenewedHope agenda.

The Minister made this call while delivering the opening remarks as Chairman of the occasion at the 60th birthday and book launch of His Royal Majesty, King Bubaraye Dakolo, Agada IV, Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom, and the Chairman of Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council.

According to Sen. Lokpobiri, President Tinubu has demonstrated intentional leadership by ensuring the full operationalisation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which grants oil-producing host communities 3% of the operational expenses of oil companies through the Host Community Development Trust Fund.

“This administration is not just making promises, it is delivering. The Host Community Trust Fund is a clear demonstration that President Tinubu is deeply committed to the development of the Niger Delta. Our people must not take this opportunity for granted,” the Minister stated.

He further urged the people of the region to reciprocate this commitment by ensuring the safety of oil installations and infrastructure in their communities. He stressed that any act of sabotage, such as pipeline vandalism or internal disputes over fund management, would ultimately be self-defeating.

“When you blow up the pipelines, you’re not just sabotaging the Federal Government; you are also blowing up your own 3% share of revenue and destroying your environment. That is not activism, it’s economic suicide,” Lokpobiri warned.

Beyond the PIA, the Minister highlighted other developmental strides being championed by the Tinubu administration in the region, including the establishment of the Federal University of Environmental Science, accelerated implementation of abandoned projects, among others.

He emphasized that these initiatives reflect the President’s clear vision to uplift the Niger Delta and integrate it fully into the national development plan.

The event, attended by prominent traditional rulers, policymakers, and community leaders, served as a platform for reinforcing the need for unity and collective responsibility. The Minister urged stakeholders to “take this message back to the grassroots and ensure that our people understand their role in protecting national assets, safeguarding our environment, and supporting the government’s developmental vision.”

The Bayelsa State Governor, Sen. Douye Diri, who was in attendance, while thanking President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his efforts in the development of the Niger Delta region, commended the Minister, for ensuring that what ia due to the Niger Deltans, comes to them.

“I thank President Tinubu for his supports to us and I commend our brother, Sen. Lokpobiri for ensuring that President Tinubu’s developmental drives gets to us”, said Sen. Diri, “when there will be an amendment of the PIA, the State should be included in the management of the 3% Host Community Funds because you need the State Government to help manage the people.”, Sen. Diri added.

Sen. Lokpobiri reiterated that peace, security, and accountability are non-negotiable pillars for sustaining growth in the Niger Delta and across Nigeria, as he also commended members of the NDA Course 38, who were in attendance to celebrate with the King, their mate.