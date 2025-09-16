Livestock Minister, Maiha moves to broker peace between herders, farmers

Maiha

…says cows no more wanted in Abuja city centre

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Ministry of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha, Monday, disclosed moves to broker peace between herders and farmers with the launch of National Peace Campaign.

He made this known at a media retreat with the theme ‘Driving Livestock Growth through Strategic Communication’ held in Abuja.

He also made it known that the government will no longer allow animals parading with herdsmen in Abuja city centre.

According to him, they will be relocated to specified grazing areas, adding that the peace the Federal Government is pursuing in the rural areas is very essential as it will stablize food production and national development.

While speaking on innovative efforts made by the Ministry to reposition the livestock sector, he said his Ministry after its establishment by President Bola Tinubu swung into action and came up with a National Livestock Development Strategy, NLDS, which was designed to be a five-year policy guide for the livestock sector.

He said: “Our countryside should have purpose, not armoured carriers. Milking machines must replace machine guns. We want peace, and we need peace to develop.

“Already, 16 states have created livestock ministries or related structures in line with the federal government’s vision.”

Meanwhile, on the planned move to stop movement of cattle and herders in Abuja city centre, he said, “All animals in the Abuja city centre will be moved to designated grazing camps. This is the last test case for peaceful coexistence.”

In a welcome remark of the media retreat, the Permanent Secretary if the Ministry, Chinyere Akujobi, said basically, the retreat is to foster media relationship and proper dissemination of information about the activities of the Ministry and sector to Nigerians, and also to create the expected synergy.

Akujobi represented by the Director, Ruminants and Monogastric Development, Victor Egbon, said the retreat’s theme ‘Driving Livestock Growth through Strategic Communication’ depicts the strategic role of the media in communicating to the understanding of Nigerians about government activities.

She said: “Communication is about fostering trust, shaping perception, and inspiring meaningful action. Who better to accomplish this than journalists?”