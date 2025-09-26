Literature, film can drive practical social change – Sahara Centre

By Dickson Omobola

Sahara Centre has said there are numerous challenges confronting society, noting that films, literature and creative storytelling can be used as a tool to transform indigenous knowledge into practical solutions.

The organisation said this while announcing the launch of Mangrove Sessions, a monthly series of intimate gatherings on the role of film, literature and creative storytelling.

Partnering with Yenwa Gallery to kick off the first edition on Saturday, October 4, the film screening would feature two films discussing the interconnection of people and how communities derive identity and survival from the natural world.

Speaking on the development, Executive Director of The Sahara Centre, Dr Adun Okupe, said: “We are using film as a starting point for the conversations our society needs to have. Each film we select connects to real challenges we face, and opens up space to ideate around how we live and build systems in our communities. The films we are screening this year reflect our ongoing work to centre indigenous knowledge as a strategy for Africa’s future.”

Also speaking, Artistic Director of the Yenwa Art Lab, Ugonna Ejiogu, said: “The Yenwa Art Lab is committed to celebrating culture while fostering dialogue that connects our heritage to contemporary issues. Partnering with The Sahara Centre on the Mangrove Sessions aligns perfectly with our mission to use culture as a catalyst for reflection, learning and innovation.”

Meanwhile, the sessions would be led by Lanre Olupona, the newly appointed TSC Fellow, who will guide participants through dialogue and reflection. Olupona is a filmmaker and creative director and founder of Motioniere Studios, a visual storytelling company working across film, motion design and branded content.