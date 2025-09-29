LiteFi partners with GetEquity to offer customers access to regulated private investments

By Yinka Ajayi

LiteFi Limited, known as LiteFi and for offering cash loans to salary earners, self-employed individuals, and small businesses, has announced a new partnership with GetEquity, an SEC-regulated digital distribution platform for private investments.

This partnership will allow LiteFi customers to access regulated private investment opportunities directly through the LiteFi platform. Customers can start investing in fixed income and alternative assets with as little as ₦100,000, offering potential returns of up to 30% annually.

Nigeria’s retail investment market has long faced challenges such as limited access and low trust. By teaming up with a trusted, SEC-regulated partner, LiteFi aims to provide customers with a safer way to enter formal investments while keeping the process straightforward.

“Our mission is to provide financial tools that promote stability and growth,” said Kayode Alao, CEO of LiteFi Limited. “We started with loans, and now with GetEquity, we are expanding that trust into investment access.”

Powered by GetEquity’s API, the integration ensures smooth onboarding, compliance, and transaction execution. For LiteFi customers, this means they can borrow when they need liquidity and invest when they want to grow their wealth, all within the same platform.

With this step, LiteFi is evolving from a credit provider into a broader financial services company, offering lending and access to private investments in one place.