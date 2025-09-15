Linking Nigeria cities through railways, roads a must – Shettima

VP Shettima

— Says Nigeria’s rail services ‘ll remain Africa’s logistics hub

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA— THE Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima on Monday restated the firm resolve of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to link all cities in Nigeria through railways and roads to enhance industrialization.

Senator Shettima also said that the only way Nigeria can maintain its lead as the logistics hub of Africa is to revive and revitalize the nation’s railway services.

The Vice President, who stated this in Abuja when he declared open the 2nd International Railway Conference, called for strong networking, partnerships, and collaboration among stakeholders, insisting that the task of taking full advantage of the numerous opportunities in the railway sector is not one to be taken lightly.

He assured that it was such a rebirth that inspired railway projects and modernization under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, the challenge ahead of us is to lead this race as the logistics hub of Africa by reviving and revitalizing our railway services. We must be conscious of our place as the anchor of West Africa’s economy and home to the continent’s largest population as we prepare for the adoption of modern railway infrastructure.

“This awakening inspired projects such as the Kano–Maradi railway modernization, which opens new gateways for trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area,” he said.

VP Shettima drew attention to the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which he said “is also shaped by the urgent need to reduce the burden on roads and highways across the country,” just as he decried decades of over-reliance on road transportation, leading “to congestion, rapid deterioration of infrastructure, and higher accident rates.

“Railways offer safer, cheaper, and more environmentally friendly alternatives, reducing carbon emissions and reinforcing our commitment to sustainable development,” he added.

Senator Shettima, however, did not guarantee an easy path to harnessing the potential in the railway sector, just as he demanded strong collaboration, networking and alliance among stakeholders.

His words: “But the task of maximising the immense opportunities in the railway sector is not one we consider easy. It requires networks, partnerships, and robust collaboration with stakeholders.

“This is why our ongoing modernisation projects—Lagos to Kano, Kano to Maradi, and Port Harcourt to Maiduguri—are designed with open doors for private sector participation. We must ensure not only timely completion, but also sustainability and efficient utilisation of these projects.”

The Vice President restated the firm resolve of the Tinubu administration to link all cities in Nigeria through railways and roads to enhance industrialization.

He continued: “His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has demonstrated, time and again, our national determination to connect our cities through roads and railways.

“Our aspiration is for a nation where industries can convey their products to the market, and where raw materials can move seamlessly from primary producers to industries without hindrance.”

Declaring the 2nd International Railway Conference open, VP Shettima described the confab as an invaluable platform to discuss the most practical strategies to achieve these objectives.

He implored participants “to take full advantage of this unique opportunity to engage the resource team and to collectively sharpen the outcomes of” the conference.

The VP applauded the Federal Ministry of Transportation for organising the conference in collaboration with De-Sadel Nigeria Limited and the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, saying the “effort in reconnecting our partners in the rail industry across global jurisdictions is commendable.”

Earlier, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, said the High-Speed Rail (HSR) project embodies a bold and visionary initiative and reflects the government’s commitment to the transformation of Nigeria’s public sector transportation.

He stressed that the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu prioritizes transformational infrastructure, noting that the HSR project offers immense opportunities for inclusive growth and national integration.

For his part, the Chief Host of the event and Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Ahmed Alkali, noted that transportation remains an enabler of economic growth across jurisdictions.

He noted that the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu has accorded special priority to the transportation sector, resulting in the approval of massive projects nationwide.

He cited the recent Federal Executive Council’s (FEC’s) approval of the construction of one ultra-modern bus terminal across six geopolitical zones in Nigeria, adding that the development will enhance public safety and the welfare of “our passengers.”

Alkali said railway represents a platform for national integration and unity, presenting enormous market opportunities, adding that the Nigerian government is well positioned to provide leadership aimed at fast-tracking effective public-private partnerships and investment in the sector.

For his part, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, expressed optimism that the timely gathering will advance railway development across Nigeria and Africa, while opening new frontiers in trade, investment and industrial growth.

Explaining the synergy between the rail system and gas, the minister said Nigeria’s gas potential, being efficiently explored by the current administration, ensures reliable electricity along the rail infrastructure in alignment with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda on sustainable energy and infrastructure development.

Also, the Director-General (DG) of Nigeria’s Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Dr. Adebowale Adedokun, said the event represents a “turning point” in the life of the nation as every serious government prioritizes the railway sector as a pathway to poverty reduction and job creation.

He assured that the BPP stands in full alignment with President Tinubu’s objective in delivering the Renewed Hope Agenda in the transportation sector, assuring that the bureau will do everything within its capacity to ensure “speedy approvals” and “accountability” while attracting foreign direct investment.

Government officials, legislators, industry leaders, experts and traditional rulers who graced the event include the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu; Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu; Chairman, Senate Committee on Land Transport, Adamu Aliero; Obi of Onitsha, His Majesty Nnaemeka Achebe; Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; Managing Director of Bethlehem Rail, Mr. Rowland Ocholi Ataguba, among others.