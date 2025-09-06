LIHS dominates Cambridge Outstanding Learner Awards with 31 honours

By Moses Nosike

Lifeforte International High School stole the spotlight at the Cambridge Outstanding Learner Awards Night, an annual event organised by the British Council to celebrate academic excellence, perseverance, and outstanding achievement among Cambridge students in Nigeria.

The school walked away with a staggering 31 awards, cementing its position as one of the top-performing institutions in the country.

The awards ceremony, held at the Civic Centre in Victoria Island, was designed to recognise students who not only excel academically but also demonstrate consistency, resilience, and the drive to exceed expectations. The British Council, the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, hosted the event to highlight the achievements of students in Cambridge Assessment International Education programmes and encourage a culture of academic excellence.

Momoreoluwa Adeola Afolabi, a standout student from Lifeforte, emerged as the highest award recipient of the night with 9 individual honours. Her achievements included, Top in the World in Economics; best across eight subjects – first place in Nigeria. Top in Nigeria in Biology and English Language. High Achievement in Business Studies, Sociology, Literature in English, Accounting, and Economics.

Reacting to her performance, Momoreoluwa said: “This recognition means so much. It’s not just about the awards, but about the journey, the discipline, and the support that made it possible.”

Other Lifeforte students also received recognition for their exceptional performance, including: Israel Adinoyi Sule, Daniel Oluwatosin Tochukwu Taiwo, Oluwaseyi Oluwaferanmi Iwayemi, Nathaniel Osahon Aibangbee, Oluwatamilore Oluwatomisin Oyekan, Divine Fiyinfoluwa Adeniyi, Temitayo Torkwase Olukoya, Joel Oluwakorede Chiemela Taiwo, Harmony Benard Kama, Okehoghene Inioluwa Udezi, and Akindayomi Akintomiwa Akinola.

The Cambridge Outstanding Learner Awards celebrate more than high grades; they honour students who show the determination to reach beyond what’s expected. Lifeforte’s exceptional performance is a testament to the school’s unwavering dedication to cultivating academic excellence and building resilient, well-rounded young minds.