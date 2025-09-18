Lifting of State of Emergency in Rivers: Dawn of a glorious day — PANDEF BoT

— Urges unity, collective effort for the good of the state

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Board of Trustees (BoT) and the Executive Committee of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), the apex socio-political organization representing the South-South geopolitical zone, has hailed the lifting of the state of emergency in Rivers State, describing it as “the dawn of a glorious day.”

PANDEF, in a statement signed on Thursday by its leaders—Co-Chairman, BoT, King Alfred Diette-Spiff, Amanyanabo of Twon-Brass; Co-Chairman, BoT and former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah; National Chairman, Ambassador Godknows Igali; and National Secretary, Engr. Beks Dagogo-Jack—called for unity among political leaders and the people of Rivers State to put the past behind and work towards the collective good of the state.

The forum noted that it looked forward to the state’s return to normalcy and the resumption of its developmental trajectory under Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his team.

President Bola Tinubu had on Wednesday lifted the six-month state of emergency imposed on Rivers State, directing suspended Governor Fubara, his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, and members of the State House of Assembly to resume office on Thursday, September 18.

“The Board and National Executive Committee of PANDEF join millions of Nigerians in welcoming the lifting of the state of emergency in Rivers State, effective midnight, Wednesday, September 17, 2025,” the statement read.

“While PANDEF had expressed strong reservations regarding the erstwhile emergency rule, we commend His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for taking this bold step to rectify the anomaly. We welcome Governor Siminalayi Fubara back to his elected office and salute his perseverance and faith in the divine will of Almighty God.

“We say to the political leaders and people of Rivers State, who were the true victims of the dark days, that light has returned to the state and a new glorious dawn has come. This moment should inspire all to rededicate themselves to mutual forbearance, new alignments, and forward movement.

“All hearts and hands must therefore be joined together to put the past behind and work towards the collective good of the state. PANDEF reiterates its commitment to supporting the government and people of Rivers State in their pursuit of peace, progress, and development.”