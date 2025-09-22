Lifting of Emergency Rule: Rivers NASS caucus hails Tinubu, urges Fubara, Assembly to work in harmony

The Rivers State Caucus in the National Assembly has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) for lifting the six-month suspension of democratic structures in Rivers State, describing the move as a step toward restoring peace, political stability, and economic progress in the state.

In a statement jointly signed by Senator Bari Mpigi, Rt. Hon. Dum Dekor, Rt. Hon. O.K. Chinda, and Rep. Cyril Hart (Caucus Secretary), the lawmakers appealed to Governor Siminalayi Fubara and members of the State House of Assembly, led by Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewule, to demonstrate unity and openness in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.

The caucus urged Rivers elders, leaders, and stakeholders to rally behind both the governor and the Assembly in the spirit of reconciliation and collective progress.

The statement read in part: “We note that though the invocation of emergency rule on March 18, 2025, elicited mixed reactions, members of the Caucus are happy that President Tinubu, being a democrat, has taken the right decision for the resumption of all democratic apparatus in the State. Indeed, this further demonstrates his commitment to democratic norms, peace, unity, and the development of Rivers State and the entire country.”

The lawmakers emphasized that lessons had been learned during the suspension period and called on all stakeholders to embrace peace and genuine reconciliation for the common good.

They further urged Governor Fubara and the Amaewule-led Assembly to “demonstrate unfeigned commitment, anchored on openness, unity, and focus,” stressing that only harmony can guarantee meaningful development.

The caucus also advised Rivers citizens to avoid bickering, propaganda, and divisive politics, noting that such distractions would hinder growth.

“We remain committed to protecting the interest of Rivers State at all times and shall always work towards a harmonious and progressive relationship of all stakeholders,” the statement concluded.