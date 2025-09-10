LG crisis: Muslim group slams Osun league of imams, Alfas over partisanship

By Shina Abubakar

OSOGBO—A Muslim group, Concerned Muslim Stakeholders and League of Alfas, in Osun State, has berated the League of Imams and Alfas in the state over alleged partisan role in the on-going local government councils’ crisis.

The League, under the leadership of the Chief of Imam in Osogbo, Sheikh Musa Animasahun had urged the Federal Government to release the withheld council funds to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP elected Chairmen, describing them as the legally recognised officials.

However, addressing journalists at the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ press centre in Osogbo, yesterday, the group’s President, Khozeem AbdurRaham, berated the League of Imams for taking side in an issue that concerns generality of Muslims across political divide.

He also described as unfortunate the decision of the clerics to abandon their spiritual responsibilities to act as political mouthpieces for the ruling PDP.

According to him, “It is highly surprising that the League of Imams and Alfas who presented themselves to the public as speaking for the Muslim Ummah could jettison the Islamic brotherhood by turning themselves into a religious mouthpiece of the Governor Ademola Adeleke led-PDP at the detriment of interests of other Muslims in various political parties.

“How could one reasonably comprehend the call of the League of Imams and Alfas directing President Bola Tinubu GCFR to release the LG allocations to the PDP-led Governor Ademola administration in Osun State against all the laws of the land as pronounced by the Supreme Court of Nigeria in July, 2024.

“Obviously, the League of Imams and Alfas must not claim to be oblivious of illegality involved in such a calling because the Supreme Court in AGF v. AG Abia has granted financial autonomy to the Local Governments in Nigeria in July 2024. The Alfas should not be seen forming part of the efforts of the Governor Ademola Adeleke’ desperation to still illegally collect the allocations.”